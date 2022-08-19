(Baptist Health) – It’s a fact: People with type 2 diabetes are more likely to have high blood pressure and high cholesterol too.
These can lead to life-threatening emergencies like a stroke or a heart attack.
So what can you do to protect yourself? Start by asking your doctor these four questions.
1. What lifestyle changes do I need to make?
2. Are there medications that can help protect my heart?
3. How often should I have my blood pressure and cholesterol tested?
4. What other resources are available to help me?
