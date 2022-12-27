(Baptist Health) – Many COPD flare-ups are due to an infection. They can put you at risk of hospitalization.
Learn how to spot them early on.
COPD flare-ups: How to spot trouble
If you have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), symptom flare-ups could put you in the hospital. However, knowing the warning signs of a flare-up can help you take action to protect your health.
Learn how to spot a flare-up.
Head symptoms:
- Fever.
- Confusion.
Throat symptoms:
- Increased mucus.
- Mucus that is yellow, green, tan or bloody.
Chest symptoms:
- Wheezing or increased wheezing.
- Increased coughing.
- Increased shortness of breath.
- Shallow or rapid breathing that’s worse than usual.
Feet/ankle symptoms:
- Swelling in your feet or ankles.
Avoiding flare-ups:
- Don’t smoke. And avoid other triggers, like pollution and dust or fumes at work.
- See your doctor and dentist regularly, even when you feel fine.
- Get a flu shot every year.
- Ask a healthcare provider about pneumonia and pertussis shots.
- Avoid crowds during cold and flu season to lower your risk of infection.
- Drink plenty of water to help keep mucus thin and prevent it from building up in your lungs.
- Wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitizer to keep germs away.
- Brush your teeth twice a day.
- Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose to prevent infection.
- Get plenty of sleep, because you’re more likely to get sick when you’re tired.
Handling a flare-up:
As soon as you experience signs of a COPD flare-up, contact a healthcare provider. He or she may be able to prescribe medications to prevent hospitalization.
Sources: American Lung Association; American Thoracic Society; COPD Foundation