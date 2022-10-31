(Baptist Health) – Here are 6 soothers for a tender throat.

Ice it. Suck on ice chips or an ice pop.

Gargle salt water. Stir 1 teaspoon of salt in 1 cup of water.

Drink more liquids. Include warm (not hot) beverages, such as cocoa or tea with honey. (Don’t give honey to babies younger than 12 months).

Consider over-the-counter relief. Options include acetaminophen or ibuprofen for pain. Read labels carefully before giving medicine to children. And never give aspirin to children.

Keep a humidifier in the room. This will moisten the air that enters your throat.

Antibiotics? Usually not. That’s because viruses, not bacteria, cause most sore throats. One exception is strep throat.

Sources: American Academy of Family Physicians; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Talk to your doctor if you have questions about soothing a sore throat.