Robotic Technology makes advancements in total knee replacement surgery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Two years of knee pain was enough for a Little Rock woman to finally get some help.

I wanted to get this done. Let’s get on the road,” says Lou Peyton, patient.

Lou Peyton was eager to do something about it. Several treatment options such as injections and medication didn’t work. Baptist Health Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Richard Nix told her about Mako, a robotic arm assisted technology. It creates a program plan for the patient’s total knee replacement surgery before going inside the operating room.

“The robotic arm actually makes the cuts guided by that computer program, so there in lies the precision that we want to see,” says Dr. Richard Nix.

Mako has proven to protect soft tissues and ligaments from damage while performing the total knee replacement. At 76-years-old, nothing was stopping Lou from improving her health. She credits Mako for helping her walk without pain again, 7 months later.

“5 miles, rest 10 minutes, 5 miles, rest 10 minutes and not to look at the whole picture and just look at ‘girl you can do 5 miles,'” says Lou Peyton, Mako Patient.

Lou ran in the “Race For The Ages” event in Tennessee this past Labor Day. She completed 106 miles in 76 hours.

“The knees’ doing well. It did well there at the event,” she says.

“It really is liberating to patients to regain comfort and mobility and it’s just heartwarming to see that,” says Dr. Nix.

If you’re interested in learning more about Mako, you can read more here: https://www.baptist-health.com/mako/