(Baptist Health) – Dust off those lunch boxes and throw the ice packs in the freezer. It’s back-to-school season, so many parents will again face the daily struggle of packing nutritious lunches that their kids will actually eat. Here are some simple tips, plus two recipes to try!

5 Ways to Make Packing Lunches Easier

Let them choose: Depending on your child’s age, they may be able pack their lunch themselves safely. But even if they aren’t, they can still have an opinion. Talk to your child about healthy lunch options whether it’s reviewing the school cafeteria menu for the next day or checking the shelves of your own fridge or pantry. Involve them in grocery shopping and planning for the upcoming week. Giving them a say in their lunch will take some of the stress off of you and provide them with something to look forward to at lunchtime.

Hallelujah for Hawaiian Rolls!

Sandwiches are a lunchbox staple, but this year up your game by using Hawaiian rolls or slider buns. Sliders can be a parent’s best friend. They are just the right size and can be filled with your child’s favorite sandwich toppings.

Pizza Sliders

You’ll need:

1 package of Hawaiian rolls or slider buns

1 package of turkey pepperoni

1 package of sliced mozzarella cheese

1 cup of your favorite marinara

Sandwich bags

Typically Hawaiian rolls come in a 12-pack, but you may be able to find other slider buns in smaller quantities. If using the Hawaiian rolls, start by removing them from the package and slicing the entire loaf of rolls horizontally. Set the top aside and start layering your cheese and pepperonis until the bottom layer is covered. Put the top back on and cut it into squares. Place 1-2 sandwiches into a baggie and place in the fridge or freezer if you plan to send the following week. Pour some of your child’s favorite marinara into a small container with a lid for dipping during lunch. If you’re making these for dinner (with the intention of having leftovers for lunch) melt a little butter in a bowl in the microwave then add Italian seasoning. Spread over the top of the rolls and bake in the oven for 15 minutes or until the buns are browned. Enjoy! Let the sandwiches cool completely before packing them into sandwich bags or containers.

BLT Sliders

You’ll need:

1 package of Hawaiian rolls or slider buns

1 package of fully cooked microwavable bacon strips

Roma tomatoes

Romaine lettuce

Mayonnaise

Sandwich bags

Follow the cooking directions on your microwaveable bacon. While that’s cooking, wash your lettuce and set out to try. Wash and thinly slice your tomatoes. Once the bacon has cooled, you can begin building your BLT. Add Mayo or condiments of your choice. This recipe is so simple you could quickly prepare these in the morning with any bacon leftover from breakfast.