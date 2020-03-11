Know It, Control It! Blood Pressure Management Program

Do you have high blood pressure? Do you need help managing it? Sign up for Know It, Control It! A four-month high blood pressure management program hosted by Baptist Health.
To reserve your spot or for more information, please call 501-202-1540.
You will receive:
-Blood pressure checks
-Training on how to take your blood pressure
-Tips & tricks for managing your blood pressure
-Refreshments provided!
Class sessions begin on March 17th & will be held on the following dates from 10am-11:30am:
March 17 & 31, April 14 & 28, May 12 & 26, June 9 & 23
In order to enroll in this program, you must:
-Be at least 18 years old
-Have been diagnosed with high blood pressure
-Have a normal heart beat
-Not have had a heart attack or stroke in the past six months
