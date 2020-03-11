Know It, Control It! Blood Pressure Management Program

With a new year often comes new fitness goals, and technology has made it easier than ever before to reach them. Learn how you can use exercise apps, online workout videos and more to reach both your short-term and long-term fitness goals.

You’re more likely to exercise if you’ve blocked time off for your workout on your calendar. Use the calendar app on your smartphone or any other calendar app of your choice to schedule your workouts, then treat them like any other appointment or meeting.