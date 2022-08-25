(Baptist Health) – Summertime—and the tomatoes are plentiful. So plentiful, in fact, that you might feel swamped and wonder what on earth to do with all those plump, ripe beauties in your garden and at your farmers market.

First of all, savor them: They’re bursting with flavor. They’re also filled with health boosters, including vitamin C and vitamin A. Plus, they’re low in calories, fat and sodium. So rather than letting tomatoes go to waste—that’s just a shame—make them the stars of your meals and snacks this summer.

Time is on your side more than you may know: If you store ripe tomatoes at room temperature and away from direct sunlight, they won’t spoil for about a week. Now, here are five suggestions from the Produce for Better Health Foundation and other experts. Do this seasonal staple justice by turning them into a: