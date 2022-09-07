(Baptist Health) – The flu can lead to missed work or school, hospitalization and even death. Almost everyone 6 months and older needs a flu shot every year—especially people who are more likely to get seriously ill if they catch the flu.

Who’s at high risk for flu complications?

  • Adults 65 and older.
  • Children under 2 years old.
  • People with chronic health conditions.
  • Pregnant women.
  • People with weakened immune systems.
  • Nursing home residents.
  • Non-Hispanic Black people, Hispanic or Latino people, and American Indian or Alaska Native people.
  • Caregivers of people at high risk.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention