(Baptist Health) – The flu can lead to missed work or school, hospitalization and even death. Almost everyone 6 months and older needs a flu shot every year—especially people who are more likely to get seriously ill if they catch the flu.

Who’s at high risk for flu complications?

Adults 65 and older.

Children under 2 years old.

People with chronic health conditions.

Pregnant women.

People with weakened immune systems.

Nursing home residents.

Non-Hispanic Black people, Hispanic or Latino people, and American Indian or Alaska Native people.

Caregivers of people at high risk.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention