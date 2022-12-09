(Baptist Health) – Calcium is the most abundant mineral in your body, and it’s an important one.

Calcium is famous for helping keep bones strong. But it also helps your muscles move, your nerves transmit messages and your blood flow.

How much calcium do I need to stay healthy?

Calcium needs vary according to your age and other factors, but healthy people 4 years and older should get between 1,000 and 1,300 milligrams of calcium daily.

So what foods are good sources of calcium?

You can get the calcium you need from foods like dairy products and from fortified foods like cereal and fruit juice. Keep scrolling to learn more about how much calcium different foods provide.

PLAIN, LOW-FAT YOGURT 8oz 415mg

ORANGE JUICE, CALCIUM-FORTIFIED 1 cup 349mg

SARDINES, CANNED IN OIL, WITH BONES 3oz 325mg

CHEDDAR CHEESE 1.5oz 307mg

NONFAT MILK AND SOY MILK 1 cup 299mg

TOFU, FIRM, MADE WITH CALCIUM SULFATE 1/2 cup 253mg

TOFU, SOFT, MADE WITH CALCIUM SULFATE 1/2 cup 138mg

KALE, FRESH, COOKED 1 cup 94mg

KALE, RAW, CHOPPED 1 cup 24mg

BOK CHOY, RAW, SHREDDED 1 cup 74mg