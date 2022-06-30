(Baptist Health) – Cardiac arrest can be reversible if treatment (including hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation—or CPR) is started immediately. If you spot the signs of sudden cardiac arrest, call 911. While you wait for help, do this.
Source: American Heart Association
- Find the center of the person’s chest.
- Push hard and fast on that spot at a rate of 100 to 120 beats per minute—try pushing to the beat of the disco song “Stayin’ Alive.”
- Keep pushing until the person breathes normally or someone with more advanced CPR training takes over.