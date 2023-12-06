LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dedication and determination are crucial to recovery following a major surgery. One Baptist Health patient is living proof of that after he was able to go from the operating room to the finish line in less than a year.

George Robertson always enjoyed a regular bike ride, spending mile after mile in the outdoors.

“I’d always wanted to ride a century bicycle ride,” Robertson said.

That goal was put on hold when what he thought was a Charlie horse landed him at Baptist Health in Little Rock.

“It wouldn’t go away. It went for about a week,” Robertson said.

Baptist Health Cardiologist Dr. Evan Watts said that Charlie horse was actually a blood clot, and after more tests, they found something even worse.

“He really had severe plaque buildup or severe blockages in all three of his major arteries to his heart,” Dr. Watts said.

They scheduled Robertson for bypass surgery and all went well.

“In a way, I was lucky to have a blood clot because I didn’t have a heart attack,” Robertson said.

Then began the recovery process called the Cardiac Rehab Program.

“Which is a structured and monitored exercise program to sort of get them back on their feet,” Dr. Watts said.

Robertson said for him it wasn’t just about getting back on his feet but putting his feet to the pedals.

“I told them they were going to have to help me get more in shape to be able to go for a bike ride,” Robertson said.

He had his sights set back on that 100-mile race.

“I didn’t give up,” Robertson said. “I just had to keep going and going so that way I knew that I was going to get better.”

He crossed the finish line just five days before the anniversary of his surgery.

“It really did feel good,” Robertson said. “Since I, in a way, have gotten a second chance I need to go ahead and live.”

Dr. Watts said Robertson was the model patient but definitely an outlier when it comes to just how much he has accomplished since his surgery.