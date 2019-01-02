Health Matters: Heaven's Loft Educates and Supports Low Income Expectant Mothers Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

North Little Rock, Ark.- A wellness center in North Little Rock is helping low-income women through pregnancy and adjust to life as a new mom. It's called Heaven's Loft. Nicole Harris, a mother of two, has been going to the Heaven's Loft Baptist Wellness Center before her 3-month old was born.

"At first I thought I was the only one going through, struggling and all this, but when I came here I was like I'm not the only one who needs help," says Nicole Harris.

Heaven's Loft is an incentive program that encourages low-income expectant mothers and parents of young children to receive prenatal care, well-baby care, immunizations and education. Parents also receive free health screening services.

"They taught me a lot of stuff, how to be patient, how to just get everything together," says Harris.

Parents not only receive health services, but they also get to sift through donated clothes, diapers and other baby items to take home. This is where many mothers meet and get to know one another.

"I suffered post-partum depression with my first child and when I came here, I immediately felt the love in the air from other mothers," says Yami Delcid, mother.

"Baptist Health wants to be in our community and this particular area of North Little Rock we found is one of the most underserved," says Buffy Maynard, Family Nurse Practitioner.

Buffy Maynard is the Family Nurse Practitioner at Heaven's Loft, located near West Pershing Avenue. She's recognized mother's don't have access to food and loving support.

"They're coming here because of the teaching that's going on, the classes, and because of the fellowships," explains Maynard.

"It just makes me happy knowing that I can share something with them and hopefully change their situation," says Delcid.

The comradery they've found at Heaven's loft is one they didn't expect.

"I love it. It's something everybody needs. It takes a village to raise kids," says Harris.

For more information about Heaven's Loft, you can call (501) 758-0305 or visit their center at 518 W 26th St, North Little Rock, AR 72114.