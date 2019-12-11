Health Matters: Groundbreaking technology treats brain aneurysms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– Baptist Health Hospital in Little Rock is using groundbreaking technology to treat brain aneurysms. One patient, unexpectedly became a candidate for the device after doing an x-ray exam on her neck.

“I don’t think it was coincidence that, that was found during another procedure they were doing on me. I believe god had his hand in it,” says Angel Ivey.

Angel Ivey says the doctor called her on the way home and said during the x-ray exam, they found an aneurysm in her brain. it was serious and surgery needed to be done soon.

“I had no symptoms and they had no idea how it got there,” she says.

Baptist Health Neurologist, Sushrut Dharmadhikari assessed Angel’s diagnosis and knew she was the perfect candidate for a new treatment option the FDA approved last year. It’s called the Women Endobridge device.

“With this device now, it has the lowest morbidity and mortality rate of all devices currently on the market,” says Dr. Sushrut Dharmadhikari, Neurologist.

Using a catheter, doctors deploy the Woven Endobridge in a stint like manner in the aneurysm. It’s like a mesh plug that blocks blood flow going into the aneurysm.

“I think this is a game changer device. I do think it is something that will continue to evolve and I think that it will help more people recover from a brain aneurysm quicker,” says Dr. Dharmadhikari.

Angel was able to drive back home a few days after the procedure.

“I was amazed. I was just amazed,” she says.

Baptist Health in Little Rock has used the Woven Endobridge device several times in the last year with success.