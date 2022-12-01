(Baptist Health) – Whether it is at home or on the go, at work, with a group of friends, or when you’re by yourself reading your favorite book, the truth is that coffee consumption is implicit in our daily routines.

Here are four health benefits of this popular drink and the reasons why you should drink coffee in moderation.

Coffee and Health Benefits

1. Contains Essential Nutrients

A cup of black brewed coffee (8 fl oz) (240g) contains the following nutrients:

Calories: 2

Protein: 0 grams

Fat: 0 grams

Carbohydrates: 0 grams

Fiber: 0 grams

Sugar: 0 grams

Sodium: 4.8 ml

Calcium: 4.8 mg

Choline: 6.24 mg

Caffeine: 96 mg

Magnesium: 7.2 mg

Phosphorus P: 7.2 mg

Potassium: 118 mg

For more information on the nutrients of brew coffee, click here

2. May Help You Live Longer

Along with plant-based foods like fruits and vegetables, coffee is one of the top sources of antioxidants and is related to longevity.

Antioxidants are natural molecules that help the body neutralize the free radicals aimed at oxidative stress and protect your body from aging.

Two of the antioxidants found in coffee, hydrocinnamic acids and polyphenols, may help to reduce the risk of different health conditions like type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, heart disease, liver or neurological diseases, and depression.

3. Improves Physical Performance

Studies suggest that a low-to-moderate coffee intake before exercise may improve athletes’ physical performance across a range of sports such as endurance, strength, or high-intensity training. This includes those not so accustomed to exercising.

4. May Enhance Brain Function and Cognitive Aspects

Along with physical performance comes the aspect of brain function and cognition. Caffeine is a natural compound that stimulates the central nervous system, heart, and muscles.

After consumption, when caffeine reaches your brain and acts with adenosine, it can lead to boosted productivity, improving aspects like general mental function, mood, memory and learning, greater concentration, and attention.

Consume In Moderation

Although coffee is associated with some health benefits, it should be consumed in moderation and avoid sugar intake excess on elaborated coffee drinks.

Side effects:

Insomnia

Tachycardia or fast heartbeat

Jittery

Excessive urination

Stomach discomfort

Increase anxiety

May raise blood pressure

Side effects may differ depending on individual tolerance and consumption patterns.

Additionally, individuals taking certain medications or with certain health conditions may need to avoid caffeine consumption. Please talk to your doctor about any interactions you may have.

How much is too much?

To learn more about the amount considered safe for most healthy adults, click here

Finally, abstaining from drinking coffee late in the day may improve your quality of sleep.

Other Ways To Enjoy Coffee

Coffee pairs well with many recipes—and sometimes even tastes great as an ingredient in other foods! Make the most of your coffee with the recipes below:

