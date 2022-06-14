(Baptist Health) – Don’t look now, but it’s almost Father’s Day. What will you get the world’s greatest guy this year?

A coffee mug? A long-handled backscratcher? Another T-shirt? Here’s a different idea: Give him a Father’s Day gift that will inspire or support his healthy lifestyle. Try these ideas from the American Heart Association and other health experts.

The gift of time

The one thing Dad probably craves most? Time with you. Here are a few ways to make it active and fun:

Have a ball. Hit a baseball diamond, golf course or soccer pitch together. Or just toss or kick a ball in the backyard—he probably misses that!

Take a family picnic to the park. Follow up with a volleyball match, and let Dad be a team captain.

Plan a day hike. Explore a forest or park near you.

Wheel away. Go on a bike ride through the neighborhood—or to a fun destination.

Help around the house. Work on Father’s Day? Sure! Dad might love some help with his to-do list. You could clean the garage together. Plant a garden. Or tackle a painting project. Put some effort into it, and it’s basically exercise.

A day at a gym. Some gyms offer one-day passes. Take a fitness class with your dad. Or use the pool or the handball courts.

Give your support. Is your dad trying to quit smoking? Lose weight? Manage a chronic disease? Even if you can’t cheer him on in person, call and let him know you support his healthy goal.

Prefer something you can wrap?

These store-bought solutions also make healthy Father’s Day gifts Dad will love:

Fitness gear. Think exercise-friendly gifts like:

A golf club (or a set).

A small backpack for day hikes.

A water bottle.

Workout clothes.

A gym bag.

Exercise equipment, such as resistance bands or hand weights.

Earbuds, headphones or music so Dad can sweat to his favorite songs.

A wellness basket. Fill a decorative gift basket or bag with a Father’s Day card and a mix of healthy foods. For instance:

Gourmet treats, such as whole-wheat pasta and bread, a bottle of heart-healthy olive oil, and balsamic vinegar.

Colorful fruits. Maybe include something exotic that Dad may not have tried before, like a beautiful dragon fruit.

Fresh herbs, such as basil and oregano.

Unsalted nuts.

Kitchen gadgets. Is Dad the top chef at home? Give him things that will make healthy cooking a breeze, like a veggie steamer, a nonstick sauté pan or a smoothie blender.

A cookbook or two. Go for ones packed with healthy recipes and sound nutrition advice. Or choose one that focuses on a health goal, like heart-healthy or diabetes-friendly eating.

Gifts like these say, “I care about you—and want you around for years to come.”