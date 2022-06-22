(Baptist Health) – Getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy is safe. And it may help protect your baby too, suggests a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The study used data from the Medical Birth Registry of Norway for births between September 2021 and February 2022. Researchers found that:

Babies whose moms got a second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy were less likely to be infected with the virus during their first four months of life than babies whose moms weren’t vaccinated.

The protection was strongest against the Delta variant, but it applied to Omicron as well.

How vaccination protects unborn babies

When you get a vaccine, your immune system creates antibodies to protect you from that disease. These antibodies are shared with your unborn baby. Previous research has shown that flu and pertussis vaccines pass protection from mom to baby this way. The new study suggests COVID-19 vaccines may do that as well.

Protect your health and your baby

COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy. And they can help protect moms-to-be from getting very sick from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Learn more about getting COVID-19 vaccines and boosters during pregnancy.

Visit our Pregnancy topic center for more ways to have a healthy pregnancy.