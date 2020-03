All Baptist Health hospitals are allowing only one visitor per day, non-transferable, to visit patients who are not on special isolation precautions, with the exception of labor and delivery and postpartum. In labor and delivery and postpartum, two visitors are allowed per day, non-transferable. The NICU is limiting visitors to parents only – two visitors per day.

Patients who are on special isolation in any care setting are not allowed in-person visitors, but coordination is being made with patients and their families to address communication via other means including phone calls and video messaging.