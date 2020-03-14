Colorectal Cancer Can Be Easily Detected

Colorectal cancer among other issues can easily be detected by getting a referral through a primary care physician and scheduling an appointment with a gastroenterologist. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, colorectal cancer is the number 2 cancer killer in the United States. It is also one of the most preventable. If you are over the age of 45, don’t wait to get your screening. If you have a first degree relative with colon polyps or cancer, you are at a higher risk for colon cancer. Ask your primary care physician about a colonoscopy!