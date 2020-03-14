Colorectal Cancer Can Be Easily Detected

Prevalent amongst school-aged children, bullying is defined as repeated aggressive physical, verbal or psychological torment from a person or group of people toward another person, often in the context of a power imbalance. As a parent, the thought of your child being bullied, or becoming a bully themselves, is unpleasant. Roughly 21 to 49 percent of adolescents report being victims of bullying or cyberbullying in the past year though, making it an important topic to address with children of all ages. Follow the tips below to help your child healthily deal with any bullying they encounter.

Bullying and cyberbullying can take many forms. To best address bullying with your child, you need to know the three types of bullying.