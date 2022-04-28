(Baptist Health) – Biking is a great way to exercise, explore and enjoy the outdoors. Use these tips to set your bike up for a safer ride.
Tips to equip yourself for safer cycling
Did you know? You are more likely to be injured on a bike than in a car.
Ride safe. Biking is a healthy, eco-friendly way to get around, but you need to prepare for its hazards.
Helmet: Protect your head and brain with a properly fitting bicycle helmet. Find your fit.
Seat: A seat is at the right level if your knee is just slightly bent when you push the pedal to its lowest position.
Tires: Make sure they’re properly inflated.
Brakes: Check that your brakes are working before every ride.
Handlebars: Ride with both hands on the handlebars.
Lights: If you must ride at night, white front lights and red rear reflectors or lights are required by law.
Clothing: Neon, fluorescent or other brightly colored clothes can help make you visible. Reflective tape can help at night.
Open Ears: Don’t block your ears with headphones. Focus on the traffic sounds around you.
Road rules:. When you’re all set up and ready to bike, make sure to follow these basic rules of the road:
- Stop and look left, right and left again before pulling out into a street.
- Communicate with drivers—use hand signals and make eye contact.
- Follow the same rules as motorists. That includes stopping at red lights and stop signs.
- Bike with the flow of traffic, never against it.
Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; National Highway Traffic Safety Administration