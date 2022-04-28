(Baptist Health) – Biking is a great way to exercise, explore and enjoy the outdoors. Use these tips to set your bike up for a safer ride.

Tips to equip yourself for safer cycling

Did you know? You are more likely to be injured on a bike than in a car.

Ride safe. Biking is a healthy, eco-friendly way to get around, but you need to prepare for its hazards.

Helmet: Protect your head and brain with a properly fitting bicycle helmet. Find your fit.

Seat: A seat is at the right level if your knee is just slightly bent when you push the pedal to its lowest position.

Tires: Make sure they’re properly inflated.

Brakes: Check that your brakes are working before every ride.

Handlebars: Ride with both hands on the handlebars.

Lights: If you must ride at night, white front lights and red rear reflectors or lights are required by law.

Clothing: Neon, fluorescent or other brightly colored clothes can help make you visible. Reflective tape can help at night.

Open Ears: Don’t block your ears with headphones. Focus on the traffic sounds around you.

Road rules:. When you’re all set up and ready to bike, make sure to follow these basic rules of the road:

  • Stop and look left, right and left again before pulling out into a street.
  • Communicate with drivers—use hand signals and make eye contact.
  • Follow the same rules as motorists. That includes stopping at red lights and stop signs.
  • Bike with the flow of traffic, never against it.

Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; National Highway Traffic Safety Administration