Baptist Health COVID-19 Information

COVID-19 Information Hotlines

Baptist Health has established free hotlines to serve residents across the state of Arkansas and into Oklahoma. The hotlines are for patients and non-patients to call in with concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and aims to help residents better understand conditions from the comfort of their homes and receive direction on the next steps for care.

24/7 Hotline

This hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is staffed by nurses to help residents better understand their conditions and receive direction on next steps for care should they be concerned about exposure to COVID-19. The number is 1-888-BAPTIST.

Western Arkansas & Eastern Oklahoma Hotline

Residents in the western portion of Arkansas and the eastern part of Oklahoma who have questions around the coronavirus should call (479) 289-6508. It is staffed by nurses from Baptist Health affiliated clinics from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Accessing Care

Baptist Health is equipped to address the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and remains committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of those we serve. Our healthcare organization’s facilities and staff are prepared to treat patients with highly infectious diseases – including those with conditions much more serious than COVID-19.

Before traveling to a Baptist Health facility, those with symptoms should follow guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep the facility’s environment safe and healthy for everyone.

People who feel they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are showing symptoms should avoid coming to the hospital or a physician’s office, if at all possible. If someone is in need of immediate medical attention and suspects COVID-19 exposure, they should notify their provider or the 9-1-1 operator and let them know the situation before visiting any facility.

To avoid the risk of visiting a medical facility, Baptist Health Virtual Care offers a stay-at-home solution. Due to a high demand for virtual care visits, wait times may be longer than expected. We have urgent care centers staffed for those who need immediate assistance. Baptist Health has set up screening sites at various locations throughout Arkansas to evaluate people who are concerned about possible exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Services from a provider are available over video 24/7. Before going to an urgent care facility or emergency department, visit Baptist Health Virtual Care. Virtual Care At our urgent care locations, we are available to evaluate patients who may be concerned about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Urgent Care Baptist Health has set up sites at various locations throughout Arkansas to evaluate people who are concerned about possible exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Drive-thru Sites

Sign Up for MyChart to Easily Access Test Results

To access lab results including those from COVID-19 screenings, sign up for MyChart and download the MyChart app. It is the easy and secure way to manage your healthcare and access much of your medical records online.

If you have trouble getting access to MyChart, click here for further instructions.

Baptist Health Visitor Restrictions

As the number of COVID-19 patients in the community continues to increase, Baptist Health is refining its visitor access policy to protect patients, healthcare workers, and the community at large.

For Hospital Inpatients

After careful consideration, we are temporarily suspending all routine, in-person visits to our hospitalized patients. We encourage everyone to use alternative ways of interacting, including phone calls, FaceTime, Skype, and other means. Visitors will not be allowed at this time. Please note exceptions below.

However, we understand that sometimes it’s crucial to have a family sitter or caretaker present, where the patient is undergoing a critical life-threatening procedure or it may be deemed valuable for the patient to have appropriate family caregiver oversight. One caretaker may be allowed on a case-by-case basis for special circumstances such as: patients who have altered mental status or special needs where a caregiver provides needed attention to improve patient safety.

Visitation for critically ill patients who are at end of life, in hospice or suffered severe life-threatening trauma will be made on a case by case basis by clinical leaders.

We are committed to communicating with you about your loved one’s status. With the patient’s permission, one designated family member will be called with updates, at least once per day, after the physician rounds.

All hospital common areas, waiting rooms, and cafeteria are closed to visitors.

Women’s and Children’s Services

One visitor (for the stay) is permitted for labor and delivery and postpartum patients, and two parents or guardians are permitted for NICU or pediatric (under 18) patients.

Emergency Department

Visitors will not be permitted in treatment areas. If required, one visitor will be allowed to support patients with impairment or mobility needs.

Hospital Outpatient Services

One visitor will be allowed to support treatment for patients with impairment or mobility needs.

Validation of Authorized Family Sitters/Caretakers

At each visitor access point of the hospital, visitors will be asked to sign in and designate who they are visiting. Once access is confirmed, they will be required to answer the following health screening questions and have their temperature validated:

Do you have a fever? Greater than 100.0 will not be allowed to visit. Have you traveled outside of the country within the last 14 days? Do you have respiratory or flu-like symptoms? Have you had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19?

If the visitor answers “yes” to any of these questions they will be denied access to the facility.

Visitors must be at least 15 years old and meet the above screening criteria each time they enter the facility. All visitors must follow all required precautions:

Follow social distancing guidelines of at least 6 feet distance from each other

Practice good hand hygiene

Follow directions of the hospital staff

What is COVID-19 (Coronavirus) & Who Is At High Risk

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. The virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel coronavirus that was first identified during an investigation into an outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Those currently at a higher risk of significant complications with the coronavirus include:

Older adults

People who have serious chronic medical conditions like:

Heart disease Diabetes Lung disease



Prevention Methods

Physical Contact

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Keep Hands Clean

Wash your hands often and apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid Touching Face

Try to avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid Unnecessary Travel

Health officials advise to avoid unnecessary travel due to risk of spreading.

Clean Surfaces

Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces.

Feeling Sick?

If you’re sick, stay home. Keep sick children home from school.

Symptoms & What to Do

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus cases.

These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you have general questions about the coronavirus, visit the Arkansas Department of Health.

Mild Symptoms

If you have mild symptoms, stay home and self isolate. Use Baptist Health Virtual Care to receive next steps from a provider.

Severe Symptoms

For life-threatening or severe symptoms, dial 9-1-1.

