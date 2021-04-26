Women’s Health: One Decade at a Time

Ver esta página en Español

(Baptist Health) – As a woman, you may feel invincible in your twenties, busy in your forties, and proud of all you have accomplished as you reflect in your sixties. But while you are working hard to reach all of the personal milestones that you have set for yourself, remember to take care of your body and be aware of the physical and hormonal changes happening along the way. Whether it’s puberty, pregnancy, or menopause, these essential tips will help you maintain your health and well-being as you progress through the decades.

In Your Teens

Establish healthy habits. When you adopt healthy practices in your teens, you are much more likely to maintain those habits in the future. Make healthy food choices, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and limit your screen time to keep your body feeling fresh and fit!

In Your 20s

Learn your family’s medical history. Your family history can hold important clues about your risk for disease. Talk to your family, record and update information as necessary, and discuss any concerns about common conditions with your doctor. The best protection is early detection.

In Your 30s

Maintain your healthy habits. As your metabolism begins to slow, it is more important than ever to eat well, exercise regularly, sleep often, and use sunscreen to maintain current and future wellness. It’s also essential to take your vitamins. Getting enough calcium and vitamin D can protect against possible osteoporosis later in life.

In Your 40s

Schedule your mammogram. 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. That’s why women should begin having yearly mammograms at age 40 or earlier if at a higher risk to prevent death from the disease. Don’t delay this vital screening.

In Your 50s-60s

Get your screenings and immunizations. Talk to your doctor about certain vaccines or immunizations you may need. It is not uncommon for women in their fifties and sixties to receive vaccines for pertussis and shingles along with their annual flu shot. Women at this stage should also be aware of osteoporosis as bones become less dense. An osteoporosis screening or a bone density test can help detect your risk.

In Your 70s+

Focus on your cognitive health. Cognitive health is one of the main concerns for women in their 70s and older. You should remain physically, socially, and intellectually active to prevent significant memory loss or cognitive decline. Talk to your doctor if you begin to experience mental lapses that interfere with daily life.

Keep in mind that this checklist is not comprehensive. Talk to your doctor about your specific health needs to develop a preventative health plan that’s right for you. Learn more about the women’s health services offered through Baptist Health.