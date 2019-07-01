Baptist Health Urgent Care-An Affiliate of Urgent Team

When you need immediate care and your family physician isn’t available, Baptist Health Urgent Care provides the care you trust, without an appointment. From sprains, strains and stitches to common illnesses, we’re offering more convenient care than ever before – all backed by the state’s most comprehensive healthcare provider.

Six Convenient Locations:

Benton

Bryant

Cabot

Jacksonville

Little Rock

North Little Rock

Coming to Fort Smith mid-August!

Not sure if you should go to an urgent care center or an emergency room?

Here is a guide to help you make smart and cost effective choices:

Your Doctor’s Office or Clinic

Emergency Rooms

Urgent Care

Baptist Health Urgent Care is an affiliate of Urgent Team Family of Urgent Care & Walk-in Centers.