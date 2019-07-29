The Importance of Back-to-School Vaccinations

The new school year is fast approaching and kids around the country are getting their supply lists for the classroom. One item not on theirlist – but that should be a top priority – is an updated vaccination record. The facts around immunizations provide overwhelming evidence that vaccines are an integral part of your child’s healthcare. In fact, vaccines play a critical role in protecting our children from illnesses, some of which can be life-threatening. By educating yourself about your child’s vaccines and the recommended immunization schedule, you can do your part to keep both your child and their classmates safe from preventable sickness and disease. Learn more about the role immunizations play in your child’s health, from pre-k to kindergarten to senior year.

Ages 6 and Under

Before the age of 6, it is recommended that children receive immunizations for 14 different diseases, and for good reason. Every year, numerous unvaccinated infants and young children are hospitalized due to preventable diseases. Before a child can attend public or private school, Arkansas requires the following vaccines: poliomyelitis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), measles, rubella, mumps, hepatitis B, hepatitis A, rotavirus, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), pneumococcal conjugate (PCV13) and varicella (chickenpox).

Ages 7-17

If a child has missed any of the vaccinations they should have receive before age 6, they should be caught up on all immunizations as soon as possible. Around age 11 they should have the meningococcal vaccine. Booster shots should also be given every ten years for tetanus, diphtheria (Tdap), and whooping cough. It is recommended that children receive yearly flu shots, though it is not required by schools.

Ages 18 and Up

The conversation surrounding vaccinations often centers around infants and children, yet it’s also crucial for high school and college students to be current on their immunizations including the meningococcal vaccine and MMR. In fact, most colleges and universities require incoming freshmen and those living in on-campus housing to show proof that their immunization record is up to date, since diseases can quickly spread through the communal-style dorm accommodations. Young adults are recommended to get the HPV vaccine as well.

How Can You Stay on Track?

Keeping up with your child’s vaccines can be daunting, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it easy. Check the schedules below against your child’s immunization records to make sure you’re on track.

Download CDC Immunization Schedules Here

At Baptist Health, we consider helping each child in Arkansas stay up-to-date on their vaccines an important part of building healthier, happier communities. If your child is due for an immunization or is behind on vaccines, check our back to school immunization schedule.