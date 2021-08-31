Protect yourself from ragweed allergies

(Baptist Health) – These are the steps to take for ragweed relief.

Take your meds on time. Start taking your allergy medicines about two weeks before your symptoms usually kick in.

Keep pollen out. Close your car and home windows to keep ragweed and other pollen from drifting in. Remove your shoes, take a shower and change your clothes after being outdoors.

Watch the weather. Warm, windy days often mean more pollen. Check weather reports, and stay inside when pollen counts are high.

Wear a pollen mask for yard work. Or have someone do the yard work for you.

See your allergist. An allergist can give you a personalized treatment plan and advise you on things like allergy shots for long-term relief.

Sources: American College of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology; U.S. National Library of Medicine