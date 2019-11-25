Mashed sweet potatoes and turnips

The rise of technology has made our lives easier in countless ways, and healthcare is no exception. Through telehealth services, also known as telemedicine or virtual care, healthcare providers can now treat patients for a range of conditions anytime, anywhere. Learn more about how telehealth makes healthcare more accessible and convenient than ever before by reading the benefits below.

Issues that require medical attention don’t always require a trip to see a provider. Through telehealth services, you can receive the treatment you need over a quick video chat using a smartphone, tablet or computer, and avoid making an unnecessary appointment at a clinic or after-hours visit to the ER for a nonemergency issue. If you do need to see a provider in person, your telehealth provider will direct you exactly where you need to go.