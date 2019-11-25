Mashed sweet potatoes and turnips

Makes 4 servings.

Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato (about 3/4 pound), peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 medium turnip, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup finely diced Italian parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup shredded reduced-fat Swiss or Gruyère cheese

Directions

  • In large pot, place steamer filled with potatoes and turnips.
  • Add 2 cups water, cover and bring to boil.
  • Steam until tender, about 15 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, in small skillet, in oil, sauté onion and parsley over medium heat for 5 minutes.
  • In large bowl, place tender potatoes and turnips, and mash with large fork.
  • Stir in onion, parsley and oil from pan.
  • Season mixture to taste with salt and pepper.
  • Lightly coat baking dish with oil spray, and add potato mixture, pressing down evenly.
  • Top with cheese and broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and lightly browned.

Nutrition information

Serving size: 1/4 of recipe. Amount per serving: 121 calories, 4g total fat (less than 1g saturated fat), 18g carbohydrates, 4g protein, 3g dietary fiber, 65mg sodium.

Source: American Institute for Cancer Research

