Know when to call 911

If you saw a car crash, you’d know to pick up your phone and call 911. But what if someone suddenly developed a bad headache or started acting very confused? It’s less dramatic, but that could be an emergency too.

And in an emergency, someone’s life—perhaps even your own—may depend on how quickly you get medical help by calling 911. You should make that call anytime you think a situation is life-threatening or could seriously harm someone, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). Even if you’re not sure, it’s best to call 911 and let the operator decide if it’s an emergency or not, ACEP advises.

Warning signs

It’s a good idea to know some common warning signs that may signal an emergency. For example, you should call 911 if someone:

Has a lot of trouble breathing.

Has chest pain, pressure or discomfort that lasts two minutes or longer.

Passes out or can’t be woken up.

Has sudden dizziness or trouble seeing, walking or speaking.

Has severe or sudden pain.

Has sudden confusion or other odd behavior.

Has uncontrolled bleeding.

Is choking.

Has had a drug overdose.

Gets a sudden, severe headache.

Has unusual stomach pain.

Is coughing up or vomiting blood.

Is threatening suicide or harm to others.

You’ve called 911—now what?

If you call 911, do your best to stay calm and answer the operator’s questions. Stay on the line for as long as the 911 operator tells you to.

If you’re calling from a cellphone, be sure to give your exact location. Emergency services personnel may only be able to find your general location if you call from a cellphone, so you need to tell them exactly where you are. If it’s at night, turn on any lights you can to help the ambulance crew see you.

Keep a first-aid kit

In an emergency, a fully stocked first-aid kit could come in handy. Here’s what to put in yours.