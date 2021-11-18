It’s quitting time! Join the Great American Smokeout

(Baptist Health) – The American Cancer Society (ACS) has held the Great American Smokeout on the third Thursday of November each year since 1977.

The Smokeout is a time when the ACS encourages smokers to try quitting for one day.

Whether you quit smoking for the Smokeout or on another day, the links below can lead you to information that will help you become a nonsmoker.

Before you quit

After you quit

For more information about quitting smoking, visit the Smoking health topic center. You can also find helpful tips at smokefree.gov, a website run by several government agencies.