How’s Your Cholesterol?

High blood pressure is a serious medical condition. It's one of the leading risk factors for heart disease and early death, according to the American College of Cardiology (ACC). It's also really common—nearly 1 in 2 adults in the U.S. has it, according to the ACC/American Heart Association (AHA) High Blood Pressure Guidelines.

Anyone can get high blood pressure. Fortunately, a number of the factors that increase your risk are things you can change.