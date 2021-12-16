How common is long COVID-19?

(Baptist Health) – Many people with COVID-19 get better within a week or more. But for others, symptoms can last much longer. Symptoms that linger or return for four or more weeks after a COVID-19 infection are considered long COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). There is still a lot to learn about long COVID-19. But it may be more common than expected.

A recent review in JAMA Network Open looked at 57 studies involving more than 250,000 people who had COVID-19 to see what symptoms they experienced. The review found that 54% had symptoms six or more months after first contracting COVID-19.

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19

Experts are working to learn more about what causes long COVID-19 and who is likely to have it. For now, we know that long-term symptoms of COVID-19 can affect both children and adults. According to CDC, you can experience long COVID-19 symptoms even you didn’t have COVID-19 symptoms when you were first infected or if your illness was mild.

Some of the most common symptoms of long COVID-19 include:

A feeling of pins and needles.

Difficulty thinking or concentrating, known as brain fog.

Chest or stomach pain.

Chronic fatigue.

Cough.

Dizziness when standing.

Feeling tired.

Headache.

Muscle or joint pain.

Shortness of breath.

If you or a loved one experience long COVID-19 symptoms, don’t just live with them. Let your doctor know.

You can take steps to stay healthy

The best way to prevent long-term COVID-19 symptoms is to avoid getting the coronavirus. To protect yourself:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can.

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth when you’re around others.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

Avoid crowds or indoor spaces with poor ventilation.

Already vaccinated?

It may be time for a booster shot. Get the facts about COVID-19 boosters, variants and more in our Coronavirus topic center.