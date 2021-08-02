Hepatitis C: What you need to know

(Baptist Health) – 5 must-know facts about hepatitis C:
- It’s a potentially deadly virus that is spread through blood, and it’s highly infectious—10 times more so than HIV.
- At least half of all people living with hepatitis C don’t know they have the virus.
- The only way to know if you’re infected is to have a blood test.
- Everyone 18 and older should be tested at least once. In addition:
- All pregnant women should be tested during each pregnancy.
- Children born to an infected mother also should be tested.
- Regular testing is recommended for people receiving maintenance hemodialysis and for people who inject and share needles or other drug preparation equipment.
- There is currently no vaccine for hepatitis C, but new treatments may cure the virus.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention