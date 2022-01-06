Exercise in 2022: 4 ideas for switching up your workouts

(Baptist Health) – Another new year is here! If getting more exercise is on your list of resolutions, you’ve made a wise choice. Being active is important for your health and well-being.

But, as you may know all too well from experience, while starting a fitness program may be easy, actually doing the work week after week is more difficult.

The key is to find something you enjoy. You’re more likely to stick with exercises that you find fun. If you realize that you aren’t enjoying your current exercise program, switch things up.

Just remember to get the right overall mix of aerobic and strength training in your activities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends aiming for 150 minutes of moderate exercise (such as brisk walking) a week, 75 minutes of vigorous exercise (such as running) or a mix of the two. You should also do muscle-strengthening activities two or more days a week that work all your major muscle groups.

Looking to switch things up? Here are 4 ideas

1. Try tai chi. This is a safe and gentle form of exercise that’s a great way to improve balance. It’s also convenient since it’s possible to find classes online.

2. Explore high-intensity interval training (HIIT). HIIT involves periods of high-intensity exercise. Performing these exercises at least twice a week may increase stamina and strength in less time than other programs, but its high intensity can take a toll on the body, so don’t overdo it. You can find helpful videos online.

3. Take up an active new hobby. Whether it’s hiking, biking or joining an adult kickball league, choose an active hobby that fits your personality and that you’ll enjoy.

4. Build your own workout routine. The American Heart Association has a great, 10-minute home workout you can try at heart.org/movefor10. They also have a helpful infographic about creating a circuit home workout.

Stay safe

If you aren’t used to exercising or have a pre-existing condition, talk to your doctor about how to be active safely. It’s also a good idea to start slowly and work up to your exercise goals over time.

Having trouble getting started?

Get a better idea why you are having problems and learn what you can do about it with the exercise barriers assessment.