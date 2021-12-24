Don’t shrug off shoulder pain

(Baptist Health) – WHAT’S MAKING YOUR SHOULDER HURT? Common causes of shoulder pain include:

SEPARATION

The ligaments between the collarbone and the shoulder blade tear.

DISLOCATION

The ball at the top of the upper arm bone pops out of the socket.

ROTATOR CUFF DISEASE

This includes tendinitis and bursitis, which happen when tendons in the shoulder become inflamed, sore or swollen.

FROZEN SHOULDER

The muscles, tendons and ligaments inside the shoulder become stiff.

TORN ROTATOR CUFF

The tendon in the rotator cuff tears.

FRACTURE

A bone, usually in the collarbone or upper arm bone, cracks or breaks.

If you’ve injured your shoulder and feel intense pain, get medical help ASAP. For injuries that cause less severe pain, it may be safe to wait a few days to see if it gets better. But if your pain persists, see your doctor. Sudden shoulder pain can also be a sign of a heart attack.