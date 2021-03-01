Diabetes superfoods

Eating right is an important part of managing diabetes.

While there’s no one, specific “diabetes diet,” there are some foods that are good for your overall health and may also help prevent disease. Here are 10 foods that are super choices for your diet thanks to their levels of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber.

BEANS

Why they’re super: Beans are high in fiber, magnesium and potassium.

What to eat: Black beans, kidney beans, navy beans and pinto beans.

BERRIES

Why they’re super: Berries are rich in fiber, antioxidants and vitamins. They’re also a good option if you’re craving something sweet.

What to eat: Blueberries, raspberries and strawberries—any berry is a good choice!

CITRUS FRUITS

Why they’re super: Citrus fruits are a good way to get your daily amount of fiber, vitamin C, folate and potassium.

What to eat: Take your pick of citrus fruits like grapefruits, lemons, limes and oranges.

DAIRY PRODUCTS

Why they’re super: Dairy products can help build strong bones and teeth. And many are fortified with vitamin D.

What to eat: Milk and yogurt—look for yogurt products that are lower in fat and added sugar.

DARK-GREEN, LEAFY VEGGIES

Why they’re super: These vegetables are low in calories and carbohydrates and packed with vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and vitamins A and C.

What to eat: Spinach, collard greens, kale and broccoli are all good examples of dark-green, leafy vegetables.

FISH

Why they’re super: Certain types of fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which may help reduce the risk of heart disease and inflammation.

What to eat: Fish rich in omega-3 include herring, mackerel, salmon, sardines and trout. Choose fish that are baked, broiled or grilled—not breaded and fried.

NUTS

Why they’re super: Just one ounce of nuts can give you healthy fats and help you manage hunger. Nuts are also good sources of magnesium and fiber.

What to eat: One ounce of nuts equals 24 almonds, 18 cashews, 48 pistachios or 14 walnut halves.

SWEET POTATOES

Why they’re super: Sweet potatoes are good sources of vitamin A, fiber, vitamin C and potassium.

What to eat: Substitute a sweet potato for a regular potato when you’re craving something sweet.

TOMATOES

Why they’re super: Tomatoes contain important nutrients like potassium, vitamin C and vitamin E.

What to eat: Tomatoes are healthy pureed, raw or in a sauce.

WHOLE GRAINS

Why they’re super: Whole grains are a great source of fiber. And they’re packed with vitamins and minerals like iron, B vitamins, magnesium and chromium.

What to eat: Whole oats, quinoa, whole-grain barley, whole-wheat pasta and farro. When in doubt, check food labels and look for the word “whole” along with the first ingredient.

Sources: American Diabetes Association; American Dietetic Association