COVID-19 testing: What to do while you’re waiting

(Baptist Health) – COVID-19 testing can help us keep the virus from spreading. If you were tested, you should take steps to protect other people while you wait for your results.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers the following advice:

Take steps to stop the spread

You might wonder if you need to quarantine. It depends on why you were tested—and whether you’re fully vaccinated. According to CDC:

If you have COVID-19 symptoms. Stay home—even if you are fully vaccinated. If possible, stay 6 feet away from people you live with. It is especially important to avoid close contact with people at high risk for severe illness. This includes older adults and those with health problems.

If you were around someone with COVID-19 and you’re not fully vaccinated. Stay home and away from other people—even if you feel fine. If you test negative, you may need to be tested again. You should continue to quarantine at home during this time. Ask your doctor or your local health department what to do if you get a negative result.

If you were around someone with COVID-19 and you are fully vaccinated. If you don’t have COVID-19 symptoms, you do not have to stay home and away from others. But you should wear a mask in public indoor places for 14 days or until you receive a negative test result. You should also consider wearing a mask at home if you live with someone at high risk for severe COVID-19.

Pay attention to how you feel

While you are waiting for your test results, monitor your health.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Call your doctor if you start to have symptoms or they get worse. If your symptoms become severe, seek medical care right away.

Think about the people you were close to

Make a list of the people you’ve been around in recent days. You might include people you have been in close contact with at work, school, restaurants or social gatherings.

If you test positive, a public health worker called a contact tracer may call you and ask for this information. The health worker can let people you were close to know that they should be tested too. If you test positive and a public health worker does not contact you, you can let your close contacts know yourself. A close contact is someone you were within 6 feet of for 15 minutes or more.

If you test positive for the virus

Be sure to stay home and stay away from other people, even if you don’t have symptoms. Follow your doctor’s advice about when you can be around others.

Get answers

If you have a question or concern after your COVID-19 test, you should call your doctor. If you want to learn more about how to protect yourself from COVID-19, take a look at our Coronavirus health topic center.