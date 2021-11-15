Are you washing your face the right way?

(Baptist Health) – The internet is loaded with simple tricks that may be trickier than they are trustworthy. But here’s one that really can help you look and feel your best: Pay attention to your face-washing routine.

Washing your face regularly and correctly can help you have healthy-looking skin, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

The right way to wash

1. Wet your face with warm (not hot) water and apply a gentle face cleanser. Use your fingertips.

2. Rinse your face. Again, use warm water.

3. Pat your face dry with a soft towel.

4. Moisturize, especially if you need to relieve dry skin. This locks in moisture for that great-looking glow. Be extra careful with the soft skin around your eyes.

If you have a skin condition, such as acne or rosacea, follow your doctor’s advice about washing and caring for your skin.

Avoid these common skin-care mistakes

Washing too often. Try not to wash your face more than twice a day, such as in the morning and at night. The exception to this twice-a-day rule? You’ll also want to wash your face if you’re sweating, such as after working out. Try to do so as soon as you can.

Using regular bar soaps, which often have harsh, moisture-sapping ingredients, or facial cleaners that contain abrasive ingredients or alcohol.

Scrubbing your skin or using a washcloth. This can irritate your face.

