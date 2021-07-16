8 juicy ideas for using mangoes

(Baptist Health) – Right now, mangoes are having their moment. They’re fresh, flavorful and abundant at your local market while they’re in season. And they often cost less this time of year.

There’s plenty to love about mangoes besides their sweet, juicy flavor and vivid colors. Mangoes deliver nutrients your body needs, like beta-carotene, folate and vitamin C. What’s more, they’re a delicious contribution to your overall fruit and vegetable intake. Eating plenty of produce—as part of an overall healthy diet—may even help lower your risk of cancer and heart disease, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

More than one way to eat a mango

What can you do with mangoes? They make a great snack or side dish all on their own. But there’s so much more you can do with them. Consider these eight palate-pleasing ideas from the Produce for Better Health Foundation and others:

1. Make a mango smoothie. Combine mango, ice, orange juice and nonfat yogurt. Blend away!

2. Whip up a delicious dessert topping. Puree mango slices and drizzle over nonfat frozen yogurt. Or dice up mango slices for a chunkier topping.

3. Grill them on a kebab. Cut mangoes into chunks and slide them onto skewers, along with your choice of savory veggies (like onions, zucchini and mushrooms) and lean meats (like chicken breast).

4. Create a sweet and spicy salsa. Add mango to your favorite salsa ingredients, such as tomatoes, onion, garlic, jalapeño peppers, cilantro and lime juice. Use your salsa as a dip for low-fat baked tortilla chips. Or spoon it over homemade turkey tacos.

5. Make a fruit parfait. Build layers of nonfat yogurt, mangoes, blueberries, chopped nuts, and granola or another whole-grain cereal.

6. Beat the heat with frozen treats. Combine mango; honey; orange juice; plain, nonfat yogurt; and strawberries. Blend and pour into freezer trays or ice pop molds. Freeze overnight.

7. Perk up your pancakes. Add mango pieces to your batter, just as you might do with berries or bananas.

8. Mix up a mango salad. Toss mango pieces with your favorite salad greens and low-fat dressing. Or instead of a green salad, create a tropical fruit salad featuring mangoes, strawberries, mandarin oranges, grapes and pineapple. Chill before serving.

Mangoes 101

Looking for a foolproof way to slice a mango? Watch this short video to learn an easy technique.