3 Healthy Back-to-School Lunch Ideas

The beginning of the school year is already here. You want your child to succeed in their studies, and making sure they have a nutritious lunch each day can help make that happen. Learn how you can whip up our top three healthy, back-to-school lunch ideas below.

School Lunch Idea #1

Turkey, Cheddar & Spinach Pinwheels

Greek Yogurt

Mixed Berries

Trail Mix

Assemble the pinwheels by layering mayo and/or mustard, turkey, cheddar and spinach a whole-wheat tortilla. Then, tightly roll the tortilla into a log, and slice into 3 to 4 pieces. The pinwheels can also be filled with other deli meats, cheeses and greens. Popular combinations include ham, Swiss cheese and spring mix, or chicken, mozzarella and pesto. Serve alongside a single serving of Greek yogurt, your child’s favorite berries, and trail mix.

School Lunch Idea #2

Quesadilla

Sliced Bell or Sweet Mini Peppers

Guacamole

Salsa

Tortilla Chips

Banana

The night before school, whip up a quesadilla by placing a whole-wheat tortilla in a skillet lightly greased with olive oil. Place cheddar, Colby jack or Monterey jack cheese on one half of tortilla. If you have any leftover beef or chicken on hand, chop up the meat and place it on top of the cheese.

Feel free to add veggies as well, such as chopped onion, black beans or tomato. Fold the empty half of the tortilla over the fillings. Let the quesadilla fry until golden brown, then flip to the other side and fry until golden brown as well.

The next morning, slice the quesadilla into triangles and place in your child’s lunchbox alongside sliced bell or sweet mini peppers and tortilla chips to be dipped in guacamole and salsa. Don’t forget a banana for dessert!

School Lunch Idea #3

Hummus Sprinkled with Feta Cheese

Pita Bread

Grape Tomatoes

Carrots

Cucumbers

Orange Slices

Spoon hummus into a small container, then sprinkle with feta cheese. Serve with pita bread, carrots and cucumbers for dipping, along with grape tomatoes. Finish off the meal with orange slices.

Find More Parenting Resources at Baptist Health

It can be easy to fall into a PB&J, chips and cookie rut, but with the healthy back-to-school lunch ideas above, you can give your child the variety and nutrition they need. At Baptist Health, we provide you with the resources you need to make informed decisions about your child’s health, from information on how you can pack an A+ kid’s school lunch to a school lunch quiz.

Learn more about how you can help your child succeed in their studies, and get more parenting tips for the school year from Baptist Health.