10 Reasons to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 behind only heart disease and cancer. If there were a vaccine to prevent heart disease and cancer, would you get it? While there isn’t a vaccine that prevents the first two leading causes of death, the good news is that there is a vaccine for the third. If that alone isn’t a good enough reason for you to get the COVID-19 vaccine, here are 10 more reasons.

If you get infected with the virus, it will likely invade your body, stay there for an extended period of time, and cause you long-term problems even after you have recovered from the initial infection. If you get the vaccine, it will prime your immune system and then be gone –– unlike the actual virus. When you get vaccinated, you not only protect yourself, your family, and your co-workers, you also break the chain of transmission that could infect and kill other people you don’t even know because of your actions. If you want to go to sporting events and other activities with large crowds in a full stadium or arena, it will take everyone doing their part to get vaccinated. Getting COVID-19 can be expensive and include missed work, doctor bills, a possible extended hospital stay, and rehabilitation costs. It will take an estimated 70 percent of the state’s population to be vaccinated or recovered from the virus in order for everyday life to return to more normal pre-pandemic conditions. The more people who are vaccinated, the faster we can continue to grow our economy. Getting vaccinated now will help ensure that school can be a more normal experience for children when they return in the fall. A sore arm, fatigue, headache, and chills for one day –– which are some common side effects that some people might get after receiving the vaccine –– are much better than dealing with COVID-19 infection and recovery that could include a hospital stay. The vaccine is FREE and readily available to everyone ages 16 and up.

