10 Morning Yoga Poses to Start Your Day

Exercising in the morning sets a healthy tone for your entire day, and yoga is the perfect way to gently warm up your muscles, calm the mind and wake up the body. Create your own routine with the 10 morning yoga poses below.

10 Daily Yoga Exercises

Bridge Pose

Begin by lying flat on your back. Bring your feet underneath your knees, while also keeping your knees hip-distance apart. Lift your hips off the floor, pressing your weight into your feet. Your thighs should be parallel, and your hands should be either flat on the ground or clasped together under your body. Your shoulder blades should be rolled toward each other. Hold the pose for 45 seconds to 1 minute, and repeat two or three times.

Spinal Twist

Lying flat on your back, bring both knees to your chest. Extend your left leg until it is completely straight while holding your right knee at your chest. Keeping your shoulder blades on the floor, bring your right knee across your body with your left hand, turn your head to the right and extend your right hand straight out onto the floor perpendicular to your body. Hold the pose for 45 seconds to a minute, and repeat on the other side.

Seated Twist

Sit cross-legged on the ground. Keeping your buttocks and legs in place, turn your torso to the right, placing your right hand on the ground behind you and your left hand on your right knee. Relax in this pose as you inhale and exhale for 5-10 deep breaths, stretching deeper on the exhale if you can comfortably. Repeat on the other side.

Cat Cow

Start out on all fours in the tabletop position, placing your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Press your palms into your yoga mat, and broaden your shoulders. As you inhale, dip your midsection down, and let your eyes wander forward or up, whichever is most comfortable. When you exhale, tuck your chin and curl your back upward. Breath through at least five rounds of the exercise.

Child’s Pose

Kneeling on the floor, touch your big toes together, sit on your heels and separate your knees as wide as your hips. Exhale and lay your torso between your thighs, lengthening the tailbone. Move your arms back toward your feet, or stack your hands underneath your forehead, whichever is most comfortable. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to a few minutes.

Locust Pose

Begin by lying face down on your stomach with your arms alongside your body, your palms facing up and your head turned to one side. Slowly lift your head and shift your gaze straightforward or upward, while also lifting your upper body, arms and legs off the floor. Hold for 45 seconds, then release, allowing your body to completely relax lying on your mat with your head turned to one side.

Downward Dog

Start on all fours, with hands slightly in front of your shoulders and palms a little wider than shoulder-width. Tuck your toes underneath your feet, then press back to lift your knees off the ground and hips into the air. Hold the pose for 30 seconds to a minute and repeat two or three times.

Standing Forward Bend

Beginning in downward dog, walk hands toward your legs until all weight is resting on your feet. Let your upper body hang down, relaxing the neck and head while maintaining a gentle bend in your knees. Lengthen the spine as you inhale, and move your head closer to your feet as you exhale. Hold the pose for 10 breaths, then slowly roll your upper body into a standing position.

Crescent Lunge

From downward dog, step left foot between your hands. Lower your hips into a lunge position and shift your weight backwards onto your feet while bringing your hands to your hips. Slowly bring hands straight above your head, with palms facing each other. Keep your hips squared, and stretch your hands to the ceiling. Hold for 30 seconds to one minute, then repeat with your right foot in front.

Tree Pose

Standing straight with feet shoulder-width apart, shift your weight onto your right foot, then bring the sole of your left foot on your right calf or right inner thigh, avoiding the knee. Press hands together in a prayer position in front of your chest. Hold the pose for one to two minutes, then switch legs.

Using these 10 morning yoga poses to wake up can help start your day on the right foot. Practicing yoga regularly can lead to improved flexibility, reduced anxiety, increased energy and more. Learn about the benefits of yoga, or get more exercise tips from Baptist Health. Before beginning a yoga practice or any new exercise regiment, talk to your doctor to make sure your new workout is compatible with your current fitness level.