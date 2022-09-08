(Baptist Health) – The recipe below makes three servings.
Ingredients:
1 pint strawberries, hulled
2 medium bananas, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks
1/2 cup fat-free strawberry or plain yogurt
4 ounces orange juice
1 teaspoon light honey
3 cups ice cubes
3 whole strawberries for garnish
Directions:
- In a blender, combine all the ingredients except 1 1/2 cups of the ice cubes, and puree until smooth.
- Add the remaining ice; blend until smooth.
- Pour into tall glasses, and garnish with whole strawberries.
Each serving provides an excellent source of vitamin C.
Nutrition information
Serving size: 1/3 of recipe. Amount per serving: 150 calories, 0.5g total fat (0g saturated fat), 0mg cholesterol, 35g carbohydrates, 4g protein, 4g dietary fiber, 40mg sodium.
Source: Produce for Better Health Foundation