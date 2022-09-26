(Baptist Health) – These exercises can help you take a stand against falls.
Falls are a common problem for adults age 65 and older. But there are plenty of steps you can take to reduce your risk of falling.
These balance exercises are a great place to start.
For safety’s sake:
- Check with your doctor before beginning any home-exercise program.
- When doing the exercises, position yourself near a countertop or other sturdy surface you can hold on to for support if needed.
SIDESTEPPING
- Step sideways in one direction with your toes pointed straight ahead. Move 10 steps in one direction, then return in the other direction.
- As this exercise gets easier to do, try using a resistance band stretched across your legs just above the ankles.
SIT TO STAND
- Rise out of a chair without using your arms to push yourself up. Too difficult? Place a firm pad on the chair seat to raise your sitting height as needed.
- Do this exercise 10 times.
STAND ON ONE FOOT
- Shift your weight onto one leg. Stand on that foot and stretch the other leg out in front of you, a few inches off the floor.
- Hold that position for a count of eight.
- Slowly return your leg to the starting position. Repeat with your other leg.
- For an extra challenge, flex and point your lifted foot: Bend your ankle so your toes first point away from you, then flex the ankle up to point your toes toward you.
- Do this exercise 10 to 15 times with each leg.
BALANCE WALK
- Raise your arms to the side until they’re even with your shoulders.
- Focus on a spot in front of you to steady yourself as you walk.
- Walk with one foot in front of the other in a straight line.
- As you walk, lift your back leg and pause in this position before stepping forward.
- Do this for 20 steps.
As this gets easier to do, try looking from side to side as you walk. (Skip this step if you have inner ear problems.)
HEEL-TO-TOE WALK
- Raise your arms to the side until they’re even with your shoulders.
- Position the heel of one foot just in front of the toes of the other foot. Your heel and toes should touch—or at least almost touch.
- Take a step. Put your heel just in front of the toes of your other foot.
- Do this for 20 steps.
Sources: American Heart Association; American Physical Therapy Association; National Institute on Aging