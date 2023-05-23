(Baptist Health) – Summer is almost here, along with days spent poolside, weekends spent at the lake, outdoor family barbeques – and increased sun exposure. May is Melanoma and Skin Cancer Detection Month, and as part of our commitment to building happier, healthier communities, we want to help you avoid the negative effects of sun exposure. Keep your summer fun and care-free with these skin protection tips.

Stick to the shade.

Enjoy your favorite summer activities in the shade if possible and bring an umbrella or tent to areas where there isn’t much natural shade, such as the beach.

Cover up.

Opt for long sleeves, pants and skirts when possible. Wear a wide-brimmed hat made of a tightly woven material to protect your face, shoulders and arms as well.

Keep sunglasses on hand.

Wear sunglasses whenever you are outside or driving to protect your eyes and the delicate skin around them from UV rays.

Wear sunscreen daily.

Make a daily habit of putting on sunscreen or moisturizer with at least SPF 15 each day, whether you plan on spending time in the sun or not. Simply sitting near a window or driving in the car can allow UV rays to damage your skin. If you do spend extended time in the sun, reapply sunscreen at least every two hours.

Your best summer starts with putting your health first, and at Baptist Health, we provide you with the resources needed to make healthy choices. If you would like to talk to a physician about your skin cancer risk, or would like an evaluation, request an appointment with a Baptist Health dermatologist near you.