Advertise With Us

ABOUT US

KARK reaches more than 573,000 households in 36 counties throughout Arkansas. No other media outlet has this reach of television. KARK.com focuses on the community, as well as news, weather, and sports. Averaging over 480,000 monthly visitors, the powerhouse website boasts over 2.6 million page views.

INTERACTIVE MARKETING

KARK.com and our mobile platforms offer advertisers a variety of ways to reach consumers. Our community-based portal serves thousands of unique visitors each month looking for news, weather, sports, school closings, coupons, community events, free classifieds and much more. Our newest online feature for driving business is Deal of the Day. Visit with one of our account reps on how this can benefit your business.

CREATIVE SERVICES

We offer a full suite of creative services from the production of a :30 second TV commercial to an integrated web promotion our award-winning team can go to work for you.

PROMOTIONS

Throughout the year we offer many promotional opportunities to help you increase businesses even more. We offer online and on location enter-to-win promotions. Watch and win promotions, and we can even incorporate social media into the mix. We are great at creating unique and customized promotions to meet your businesses need.

SPECIALS AND DISCOUNTS

We offer several advertising specials for your business to take advantage of year-round. Discounts can be achieved by signing up for longer-term advertising plans.

Sales Management Contacts

General Sales Manager

Vicki McRae

Email: vmcrae@fox16.com

Phone: 501.340.4583

_________________________________

Local Sales Manager

Danielle Peterson

Email: dpeterson@kark.com

Phone: 501.340.4931

_________________________________

Digital Sales Manager

Trish Sanchez-Lindsay

Email: tsanchez-lindsay@nexstar.tv

Phone: 501.340.4582

_________________________________

National Sales Manager

Katie Howard

Email: khoward@nexstar.tv

Phone: 501.340.4580