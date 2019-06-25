From small towns throughout our area, to all around the world, security concerns are on everyone’s mind. Put your worries to rest by allowing Advanced Alarm Technologies to secure your home and business.

​With over 60 years in combined security experience and having retired law enforcement on staff; the Advanced Alarm Technologies team is dedicated to providing you security and peace of mind.

Our technicians are NTS Certified and our company is licensed in various states including: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana. We strive to provide the best custom security solutions to fit each of our valued customer’s needs.