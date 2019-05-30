KARK is the Little Rock, Arkansas NBC affiliate. The station is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Group.

KARK began broadcasting on April 15, 1954, providing news, weather, sports, and other local programming. KARK first came into Arkansas living rooms in black and white. Color telecasting began the following year. In 2009, KARK made the switch from analog to digital and two years later made the transition to HD.

KARK 4 News has a decades-long tradition of powerful hard news coverage. Our in-depth, investigative brand Working 4 You, tackles stories that hold our leaders accountable and work to enrich our community. We believe in empowering and educating our audience through the platforms of television and the digital space by providing content with a purpose. We are a powerhouse community partner via our Victory over Violence program, which seeks to find solutions to fighting crime in our community.

The Arkansas Storm Team provides all KARK 4 News weather coverage in partnership with our sister station FOX16 News.

Our sports coverage is provided by Pig Trail Nation, which follows all the action of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

KARK airs more than 34 hours of locally-produced newscasts each week. The weekday news programs include KARK 4 Today (4 a.m. – 7 a.m.), Arkansas Today and KARK 4 News at Noon (12 – 1 p.m.), KARK 4 News at 4, KARK 4 News at 5, KARK 4 News at 6, and KARK 4 News at 10. Weekend news coverage is highlighted by our Capitol View program airing Sunday mornings. [Click here to visit our Meet the Team page to get to know our news anchoring and reporting staff).

Click here to read more about KARK’s history and click here for the KARK History Facebook page..

