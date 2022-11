LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A power outage on Shinall Mountain Friday morning is impacting the transmission of the signal for KARK 4.

Power crews are on-site working to restore service now.

As a safety measure, KARK 4 has moved to a reduced-power backup to keep our signal going to as many viewers as possible.

Our crews are working as quickly as possible to restore the full signal for viewers. Please check back here where we will be providing updates.