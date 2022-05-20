LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The teams at KARK 4 News and FOX 16 News are proud to share that they were honored with four regional Edward R. Murrow awards Friday.

KARK was honored in the Investigative Reporting category for the story Working 4 You: Denied, an investigation by Mitch McCoy examining how defendants were repeatedly denied public defenders in an Arkansas court.

FOX 16 was honored in three categories: The story Victory Over Violence: Young Lives Facing Big Fears from anchor Ashlei King was honored in the Hard News category, the special Justice for Angela by anchor Kevin Kelly won in the News Series division and the report ‘All Hell Broke Loose’: A Look at Black Wall Street from anchor Donna Terrell was the winner in Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

“I am so proud of our team for this achievement,” KARK and FOX 16 news director Ernie Paulson said. “It’s always an honor to win an Edward R. Murrow Award. A lot of time and effort went into the shooting, writing, and production of all four of these stories. I think they are all examples of impactful journalism that live up to the Murrow standard of news excellence.”

“We’re thrilled to once again have our journalists recognized as a best-in-class organization, with a premium on storytelling and creativity leading the way,” general manager Kyle King added.

The Edward R. Murrow awards are given annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association to spotlight outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism from news organizations around the country.

KARK 4 News and FOX 16 News are a part of Region 9 of the RTDNA, along with other news outlets from Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

These four winning pieces will now move on to compete against other regional winners from around the country. To learn more about the Radio Television Digital News Association and its work, head to RTDNA.org.