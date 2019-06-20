Welcome

The staff of A Natural State Funeral Service takes the concept of life and death seriously – a funeral is a time to honor the life of the deceased and celebrate the heritage of their family. We strive to make each funeral a respectful, fulfilling experience that meets the unique needs of each family.

We wish to extend to you our condolences and prayers as you deal with a delicate time of grief over the loss of your loved one. It is our mission to handle your funeral needs with the utmost care and respect.

Please contact us with any questions that you have, as every question and concern is as important to us, as it is to you.