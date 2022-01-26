Who’s qualified for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics?

Following an intense period of qualifying, over 200 athletes have been named to the U.S. Olympic Team for the 2022 Winter Games.
The qualification process was two-fold: Athletes needed to earn quota spots for the United States, and they also needed to meet the selection criteria that will allow them to fill those spots at the Olympics. Some athletes automatically secured places on the U.S. roster through their results in international competition or at Olympic Trials, while others were named to the team as discretionary selections by the coaches.
U.S. rosters have now been announced for all 15 sports. Below is a list of athletes that have been named to Team USA, along with some background information on the qualification process for each sport.
Alpine Skiing
A maximum of 22 athletes (11 men, 11 women) can represent each country, with a limit of four athletes entered in any individual event. The qualification window for Olympic quota places started in July 2019 and ran through January 16, 2022. The top 16 countries in the FIS World Cup Nations Standings will be able to enter a team (two men, two women) in the mixed team event.
The selection period for the U.S. team is based on the 2021-22 World Cup season through January 16. Athletes were able to automatically qualify for the team through a set of objective criteria based on their results at World Cup events. The full team, which includes several discretionary selections, was announced on January 21. Which athletes start which events at the Winter Games will be at the discretion of the coaching staff.
Men
Bryce Bennett
Ryan Cochran-Siegle
Tommy Ford
Travis Ganong
River Radamus
Luke Winters
Women
Keely Cashman
Katie Hensien
AJ Hurt
Breezy Johnson*
Mo Lebel
Tricia Mangan
Paula Moltzan
Nina O’Brien
Mikaela Shiffrin
Jacqueline Wiles
Bella Wright
*Will not compete due to injury
Biathlon
Countries can earn up to 12 quota spots (six men, six women) in biathlon. The qualification period ends on January 16, and the exact number of spots each nation receives will be determined by a special quota list that ranks each country as a whole. The list is based on results from the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
The first phase of U.S. qualifying took place last winter, and Susan Dunklee and Clare Egan became the first athletes to provisionally qualify for the U.S. Olympic team by virtue of having multiple top-12 finishes at World Cup events during the 2020-21 season. In the second phase of qualifying, two men (Jake Brown and Paul Schommer) were named to the team after having the top individual finishes during World Cup races in November and December. The rest of the eight-member team was named in January.
Men
Jake Brown
Sean Doherty
Leif Nordgren
Paul Schommer
Women
Susan Dunklee
Clare Egan
Deedra Irwin
Joanne Reid
Bobsled
Countries can earn spots for up to three crews each in the four-man, two-man and two-woman bobsled events, as well as two quota spots in women’s monobob. Overall rosters, however, are capped at 13 men and six women per country. The qualification period ended on January 16, 2022, at which time quota spots were allocated based on the IBSF ranking list from the 2021-22 World Cup season. The U.S. will have two sleds in each bobsled competition at the Winter Games.
For Team USA, pilots were nominated based primarily on the world rankings. A pool of push athletes have also been named to the team, and sled combinations will be formed in the leadup to the Olympics. The women’s team has two pilots, Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor, who will be gold medal contenders in both the two-woman and monobob events.
Men
Hunter Church*
Frank Del Duca*
Hakeem Abdul Saboor
Kris Horn
Jimmy Reed
Carlo Valdes
Charlie Volker
Josh Williamson
Women
Kaillie Humphries*
Elana Meyers Taylor*
Sylvia Hoffman
Kaysha Love
*Indicates the pilots. All other selections are push athletes
Cross-Country Skiing
Countries can have up to eight men and eight women on the Olympic team, with no more than four athletes entered in each event. The qualification period ended on January 16, 2022.
The selection period for the U.S. team ran from November 25, 2021 to January 16, 2022. A few athletes received automatic nomination by earning top-eight individual finishes at World Cup events. Remaining spots were filled by a predetermined set of selection criteria, with the full team announced on January 20.
Men
Kevin Bolger
Luke Jager
Ben Ogden
Scott Patterson
JC Schoonmaker
Gus Schumacher
Women
Rosie Brennan
Jessie Diggins
Hannah Halvorsen
Julia Kern
Sophia Laukli
Novie McCabe
Caitlin Patterson
Hailey Swirbul
Curling
The U.S. qualified men’s and women’s teams for the Winter Olympics thanks to its results at the 2021 World Championships. In December, the duo of Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys — champions from the U.S. Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials — went unbeaten at an Olympic qualifying tournament and secured the U.S. a spot for mixed doubles as well.
Olympic Trials were held in Omaha, Nebraska, in November to determine the men’s and women’s teams that will compete at the Games. The men’s team skipped by John Shuster, which won gold at PyeongChang 2018, will once again represent Team USA. Chris Plys is the only member of the current team who didn’t compete at the last Olympics. The women’s team will also look similar to the one from four years ago, though Tabitha Peterson has taken over as skip from Nina Roth, and Tabatha’s sister Tara is a new addition.
Men
John Shuster, Skip
Chris Plys, Third
Matt Hamilton, Second
John Landsteiner, Lead
Colin Hufman, Alternate
Women
Tabitha Peterson, Skip
Nina Roth, Third
Becca Hamilton, Second
Tara Peterson, Lead
Aileen Geving, Alternate
Mixed Doubles
Vicky Persinger
Chris Plys
Figure Skating
Countries can earn up to three quota spots each in the men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance events. Earning the maximum number of quota spots would give a country 18 athletes total. The U.S. earned three spots in three disciplines (men’s, women’s, ice dance) and two spots in pairs. As a result, the U.S. has also qualified to compete in the team event.
Athletes were named to Team USA after the the 2022 U.S. Championships in January. Although the U.S. Championships were an important event for Olympic selection, it was just one of several competitions used to evaluate athletes. All spots on the team were decided by the selection committee.
Men
Nathan Chen
Vincent Zhou
Jason Brown
Women
Mariah Bell
Karen Chen
Alysa Liu
Pairs
Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc
Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier
Ice Dance
Madison Chock/Evan Bates
Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue
Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker
Freestyle Skiing
Each discipline within freestyle skiing has its own quota allocation process, but the qualification period for all disciplines ended on January 16, 2022. Countries can earn up to four quota spots in each discipline, but due to limits on overall roster size, countries may have to make decisions on which spots to fill and which to leave unused. Each nation can have up to 16 men and 16 women but is capped at 30 athletes total — unless that country has qualified for the aerials mixed team event. (Qualifying for the aerials mixed team event entitles a country to 32 athletes.) Because slopestyle and big air will feature the same athletes, they are treated as one event for qualification purposes. Countries that qualify the requisite number of athletes in aerials are eligible to form a team (three athletes total, at least one per gender) for the new mixed team event.
The U.S. has a selection process in which up to three athletes per discipline can qualify through objective criteria using a combination of the FIS points lists and designated selection events. Up to two athletes per discipline were able to qualify for the Olympic team based on their world ranking, provided they were in the top six as of the cutoff date. Any remaining objective criteria spots were filled by athletes who earned a podium result at one of the selection events. The final spots were decided by discretionary selection in January.
Men’s Halfpipe
Aaron Blunck
Alex Ferreira
David Wise
Birk Irving
Women’s Halfpipe
Hanna Faulhaber
Brita Sigourney
Devin Logan
Carly Margulies
Men’s Slopestyle/Big Air
Colby Stevenson
Mac Forehand
Alex Hall
Nick Goepper
Women’s Slopestyle/Big Air
Maggie Voisin
Caroline Claire
Marin Hamill
Darian Stevens
Men’s Moguls
Cole McDonald
Nick Page
Dylan Walczyk
Brad Wilson
Women’s Moguls
Jaelin Kauf
Hannah Soar
Olivia Giaccio
Kai Owens
Men’s Aerials
Justin Schoenefeld
Chris Lillis
Eric Loughran
Women’s Aerials
Megan Nick
Winter Vinecki
Kaila Kuhn
Ashley Caldwell
Men’s Ski Cross
Tyler Wallasch
Hockey
The U.S. has qualified men’s and women’s hockey teams for the Winter Olympics via its world rankings. USA Hockey had initially named three NHL players to the men’s team, but after a surge in COVID cases in December disrupted the league’s schedule, the NHL announced that it would not send players to the Olympics. As a result, the men’s team will be made up of a combination of athletes playing college hockey, minor league hockey, and European hockey. The men’s and women’s rosters were both announced in January.
Men
Forwards
Nick Abruzzese
Kenny Agostino
Matty Beniers
Brendan Brisson
Noah Cates
Sean Farrell
Sam Hentges
Matthew Knies
Marc McLaughlin
Ben Meyers
Andy Miele
Brian O’Neill
Nick Shore
Nathan Smith
Defense
Brian Cooper
Brock Faber
Drew Helleson
Steven Kampfer
Aaron Ness
Nick Perbix
Jake Sanderson
David Warsofsky
Goalies
Drew Commesso
Strauss Mann
Pat Nagle
Women
Forwards
Hannah Brandt
Dani Cameranesi
Alex Carpenter
Jesse Compher
Kendall Coyne Schofield
Brianna Decker
Amanda Kessel
Hilary Knight
Abbey Murphy
Kelly Pannek
Abby Roque
Hayley Scamurra
Grace Zumwinkle
Defense
Cayla Barnes
Megan Bozek
Jincy Dunne
Savannah Harmon
Caroline Harvey
Megan Keller
Lee Stecklein
Goalies
Alex Cavallini
Nicole Hensley
Maddie Rooney
Luge
Countries can earn a maximum of eight quota spots — three for men’s singles, three for women’s singles and two for doubles. Quota spots have been allocated based on World Cup rankings after January 10.
The qualification period for the U.S. Olympic team ran from the start of the World Cup season until January 10. Summer Britcher pre-qualified for a spot on the team thanks to a top-six finish at last year’s world championships, and she then verified her spot with a top-five finish at a World Cup event this winter. The rest of the team was finalized in January. Chris Mazdzer, the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, was able to squeak in after USA Luge received confirmation of a third quota spot in men’s singles.
Men
Tucker West
Jonny Gustafson
Chris Mazdzer
Women
Summer Britcher
Emily Sweeney
Ashley Farquharson
Doubles
Zack DiGregorio/Sean Hollander
Nordic Combined
Counties can earn up to five quota spots, though no more than four men from one country can compete in any of the events. Quota spots have been allocated based on a list that uses two seasons’ worth of World Cup results. The qualifying period ended on January 16, 2022.
After winning U.S. Olympic Trials, Taylor Fletcher guaranteed himself a spot on his fourth Olympic team. Three more men qualified automatically through a set of objective criteria, while Jasper Good rounded out the team as a discretionary selection.
Men
Taylor Fletcher
Ben Loomis
Jared Shumate
Stephen Schumann
Jasper Good
Short Track
The U.S. earned Olympic spots for five women and two men, with only the women qualified for the relay event. Olympic Trials were held December 17-19 in Salt Lake City to decide the U.S. roster. Maame Biney is the only team member with past Olympic experience, while Kristen Santos is the highest-ranked skater internationally.
Men
Andrew Heo
Ryan Pivirotto
Women
Maame Biney
Eunice Lee
Julie Letai
Kristen Santos
Corinne Stoddard
Skeleton
Countries can earn up to three quota spots in both the men’s event and the women’s event. The qualifying period ended on January 16, 2022, at which time quota spots were allocated based on the IBSF ranking list from the 2021-22 World Cup season. The U.S. qualified three athletes (two women, one man), and the selection process was based on a points system. Katie Uhlaender was named to her fifth Olympic team.
Men
Andrew Blaser
Women
Katie Uhlaender
Kelly Curtis
Ski Jumping
Quota spots were allocated at the end of the qualifying period on January 16, 2022 and were based on two seasons’ worth of results. Countries can qualify up to nine athletes (five men, four women), though the number of athletes that can be entered in any event is four. Any nation that qualifies a minimum of two men and two women will be eligible to compete in the new mixed team event. The U.S. men earned three quota spots, while the U.S. women — originally expected to not secure any Olympic spots — ended up with one spot after the quota reallocation process. The U.S. did not qualify enough athletes to compete in any of the team events.
Kevin Bickner, who won the men’s competition at Olympic Trials, guaranteed himself a spot on the U.S. team, and two other men joined him in January to round out the roster. Anna Hoffmann, the winner of the women’s competition at Olympic Trials, made it into the Olympic field after several nations declined quota spots during the reallocation process.
Men
Kevin Bickner
Patrick Gasienica
Casey Larson
Women
Anna Hoffmann
Snowboarding
Each discipline within snowboarding has its own quota allocation process, but the qualification period for all disciplines ended on January 16, 2022. Countries can earn up to four quota spots in each discipline, but due to limits on overall roster size, countries may have to make decisions on which spots to fill and which to leave unused. Each nation can have up to 14 men and 14 women but is capped at 26 athletes total. Because slopestyle and big air will feature the same athletes, they are treated as one event for qualification purposes. Countries that qualify at least one man and one woman in snowboard cross are eligible to compete in the new mixed team event.
The U.S. has a selection process in which up to three athletes per discipline can qualify through objective criteria using a combination of world rankings and designated selection events. Up to two athletes per discipline were able to qualify for the Olympic team based on their world ranking, provided they were in the top six as of December 22. Any remaining objective criteria spots were filled by athletes who got a podium result at one of the selection events. The final spots were filled with discretionary selections, which included three-time gold medalist Shaun White, in January.
Men’s Halfpipe
Taylor Gold
Lucas Foster
Chase Josey
Shaun White
Women’s Halfpipe
Chloe Kim
Maddie Mastro
Zoe Kalapos
Tessa Maud
Men’s Slopestyle/Big Air
Red Gerard
Dusty Henricksen
Chris Corning
Sean Fitzsimons
Women’s Slopestyle/Big Air
Jamie Anderson
Hailey Langland
Julia Marino
Courtney Rummel
Men’s Snowboard Cross
Nick Baumgartner
Hagen Kearney
Alex Deibold
Mick Dierdorff
Women’s Snowboard Cross
Faye Gulini
Lindsey Jacobellis
Stacy Gaskill
Meghan Tierney
Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom
Robby Burns
Cody Winters
Speed Skating
Quota spots have been allocated based on World Cup events scheduled for November and December. Countries can have up to nine skaters per gender if they qualify for the team pursuit and earn the maximum number of quota spots in every individual event.
The full U.S. team was named after Olympic Trials, which were held January 5-9, 2022 in Milwaukee. Notably, Erin Jackson, who slipped and finished outside the top two, was able to make the team after her friend Brittany Bowe relinquished her 500m spot. (Bowe had also qualified for the 1000m and 1500m events.)
Men
Ethan Cepuran
Casey Dawson
Austin Kleba
Emery Lehman
Joey Mantia
Ian Quinn
Jordan Stolz
Women
Giorgia Birkeland
Brittany Bowe
Kimi Goetz
Erin Jackson
Mia Manganello Kilburg