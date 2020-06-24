1  of  3
Breaking News
Arkansans traveling to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate
Susan G. Komen Arkansas cancels events, closing office
Appeals court orders dismissal of Michael Flynn prosecution

Landon Sandage

2020 Yearbook
Posted: / Updated:

The 2020 Baptist Prep graduate achieved a 4.15 GPA.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories